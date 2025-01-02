Every Game In Beast Games Explained

"Beast Games" begins with a ton of people talking about what they plan on doing with the $5 million prize. Some want to help disenfranchised children, while others want to buy jet skis for themselves. But MrBeast isn't stopping there, because he also offers up a private island and Lamborghini to a lucky few. What can you say? MrBeast always ups the ante, whether that's offering a plethora of fabulous prizes or getting Hans Zimmer to score one of his YouTube videos.

Before the first official challenge even begins, MrBeast gives everyone a chance to go home with some money by bringing out $1 million and offering people the chance to self-eliminate right then and there. The caveat is that the $1 million will be split amongst everyone who gets out of the game, meaning the more people who choose to leave, the smaller the jackpot becomes. Plenty of competitors are adamant about making it all the way to the $5 million game, but others are clearly happy just having some money to take home.

When all is said and done, 52 people walk away and split the prize, meaning they each leave with about $19,230. It's not a bad payday, but it's a far cry from the $5 million prize. As it turns out, they may have been the lucky ones, because things become cutthroat shortly afterward.