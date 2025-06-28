Squid Game Season 3's Jaw-Dropping Cameo Teases The Future Of The Netflix Series

This article contains a discussion of suicide.

Stop playing that game of ddakji or reading this article if you're not caught up on all of Netflix's "Squid Game," including its third and final season which dropped in its entirety on the streamer on July 27. You've been warned: spoilers lie ahead!

In the first two seasons of "Squid Game," the South Korean television sensation helmed and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, we meet a mysterious character known only as "the Recruiter." Played by Gong Yoo, we don't know much about the guy except that he was once a guard in the mysterious games, which take place on a regular basis on a remote island and during which 456 players fight to the death to win 4.56 billion won — enough money to solve almost any problem a person can imagine. His whole job is tracking down these desperate people in need of a financial lifeline and making them play an impromptu game of ddakji, a Korean game involving throwing paper cards at cards of another color ... and he raises the stakes of the bet each time until the person can't possibly repay their new, additional debt. That's when he makes the offer about the games themselves, and the deal is done.

Gong Yoo's Recruiter closed out his time on the series in Season 2 after encountering some allies of the show's protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and ultimately dies by suicide — and in the final moments of the original "Squid Game" series, we see his replacement. No, your eyes aren't deceiving you; the new Recruiter is Cate Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award-winning actress widely considered to be the best performer of her generation.