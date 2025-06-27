What Happens To The Mother And Son In Squid Game Season 3 (And How It Changes Everything)

This article contains a discussion of suicide.

It's probably a bad idea to play any of the deadly games in Squid Game with a family member ... and you should also stop reading right now if you're not current on the third and final season of "Squid Game," because spoilers are coming!

In Season 2 of "Squid Game," we meet a lot of new characters after Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the winner of the previous deadly games that offer a massive cash prize to the down-and-out, re-enters the game as Player 456 for the second time to try and bring down the entire shady organization from the inside. Two of them, as it happens, are mother and son: former gambler who owes significant debts, Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), and his mom Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), a single mother and Korean War survivor. (The two are marked as Player 007 and Player 149, respectively.) During Season 2, there's a mechanic where, after every single game, players can vote on whether or not they want to continue; against his mother's wishes, Yong-sik keeps voting to keep going so that he can earn the maximum amount of money for his massive debt.

Despite a near-betrayal during the games seen in Season 2 — in a game called Mingle, where players have to sort into groups and get into rooms in the correct numbers lest they be shot and killed — where Yong-sik abandons his mother, the two are firmly a team when Season 3 starts. So what happens to Yong-sik and Geum-ja? Well, they both end up dead ... and their deaths have major implications on the rest of the season (and the series itself).