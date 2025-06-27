Squid Game Season 3 Gives The Show's Best Character A Smaller Role (But That Ruins Everything)

Take off that imposing mask unless you're the Front Man himself or you're all caught up on Squid Game season 3! Spoilers lie ahead!

"Squid Game" can, at its best and worst, be a relatively straightforward fable about good versus evil, the haves versus the have-nots, and so on and so forth. That's why the Front Man, the leader of the games played by well-known Korean actor Lee Byung-hun, is a particularly fascinating figure on the massively popular Netflix series created and run by Hwang Dong-hyuk. We learn, through the work of his half-brother and detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) — the Front Man's real name is Hwang In-ho, and he's also a former cop — that In-ho won the games in 2015 and has been working for the shady, mysterious organization that runs them ever since.

At the end of Season 1, the Front Man unmasks himself to reveal his face to both the audience and Jun-ho, who's shocked to see his own brother; In-ho shoots his brother but possibly ensures that the injury isn't fatal, and Jun-ho ultimately does survive. By the time Season 3 rolls around, Jun-ho is hot on In-ho's trail — despite the fact that the boat he's on as he tries to find the island that hosts the games is run by a corrupt ship captain controlled by In-ho himself — but what is In-ho doing? Not much, honestly! He makes a disgusting and devastating offer to the series' protagonist — former winner turned vigilante Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae — and skulks around. That's pretty much it, which is really disappointing when you remember his trajectory in Season 2. Let's unpack what the Front Man's role was in season 2, why he might be sidelined in season 3, and what he's stuck doing instead of being interesting.