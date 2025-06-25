10 Reasons M3GAN Is More Terrifying Than Chucky

In early 2023, M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) became the first Gen Z horror icon. She was deadly. She was vicious. She was ... fabulous?

In the film of the same name, M3GAN is an artificially intelligent robot whose primary objective is to care for and protect Cady (Violet McGraw) no matter what. The film becomes a campy horror flick where M3GAN takes out anyone she believes could pose a threat to her and Cady, and while it seems like she's eliminated by the end, a good horror icon can't stay down for long — as evidenced by the arrival of a sequel, "M3GAN 2.0."

There are very good odds that M3GAN will spawn a franchise like other horror greats of the past, and there's definitely one villain that fans would love to see M3GAN battle more than the rest. Chucky from the "Child's Play" franchise is similarly a pint-sized terror inhabiting the body of a toy who nonetheless racks up a massive body count. But who would ultimately win in a fight: M3GAN or Chucky? Given their backstories and power sets, one could make an argument for either. But we have reason to believe that M3GAN is the far more terrifying threat — who could take down Chucky as well as all of humanity if she wanted to.