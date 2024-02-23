Could AI Evolve Into Terminator's Skynet In Our Lifetime? An Expert Explains

Artificial intelligence has been advancing in leaps and bounds lately — leading many to wonder where its rapid developments are leading to exactly. Some people worry about the constant flurry of AI-themed products and how they handle personal data. Increasingly realistic deepfake technology (and the image rights issues that come with it) were among SAG-AFTRA's major concerns during the actors' union's 2023 strike. Artists have also spoken out against AI image generators for using their work as a basis for AI's recreations.

But we've all seen enough sci-fi movies to know what else humans fret about with AI: What do these systems think of us? And, of course, will they in time replace us? Regardless of how likely it is, the prospect of AI turning against mankind posits an existential threat on par with any other apocalyptic scenario. The idea of an AI-fueled doomsday is unnerving, but how far are we from a Skynet-style artificial intelligence that could cause such destruction? Would this even interest AI, or is it more of a human idea placed upon their circuit boards?

To investigate this further, Looper asked AI expert Dev Nag, CEO and Founder of QueryPal what we should be concerned about with AI, and it turns out that robots gaining sentience is fairly low on the list of woes and a prospect that won't happen anytime soon.