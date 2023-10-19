Chucky: Who Is Damballa & How Does His Voodoo Work?

In the first "Child's Play" movie, viewers learn that the iconic killer Chucky doll (voiced by Brad Dourif) is the assumed form of a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray (played by Dourif). Just prior to his death, Ray conducts a ritual that begins with the chant, "Ade due Damballa. Give me the power, I beg of you." Later additions to the franchise's canon, like an amulet called the Heart of Damballa in "Bride of Chucky," evoke the name Damballa as well.

While details remain vague even in the franchise's present-day incarnation as the "Chucky" TV show, it's clear that Damballa is a powerful voodoo god. When Ray first transfers his soul into a doll and in all subsequent rituals evoking the deity's name, dark storm clouds appear overhead, clouds which seem to represent Damballa.

This name and the stormy atmosphere appear to be necessary for a voodoo ritual's success, indicating, then, that Damballa is the source of voodoo magic throughout the "Child's Play" franchise. Damballa's powers are almost exclusively used to transfer souls to new bodies, though they're presumably not limited to just this type of ritual given the general lack of rules binding voodoo magic in the franchise's mythology.