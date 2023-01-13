M3GAN Is The First Gen Z Horror Icon - What That Means And What Comes Next

Horror genres come, go, and come again. One year, everyone and their 50 rival studios are making zombie horror. The next thing you know, everyone's pivoted to haunted houses or possessions. Auteurs and people with cool, well thought-out takes on the genre appear on such a regular basis that fans almost know to expect them. Meanwhile, remakes and reimaginings of old favorites are constantly clawing their way through the woodwork.

However, there's one thing that's exceedingly rare in horror: iconic villains. There's a reason the industry keeps resurrecting folks like Jason Vorhees and Freddy Krueger -– a horror icon is very, very hard to come by. When you find one, you grab it hard, and hold on forever while doing your level best to dodge its blades and claws.

New horror villains drop all the time, and compelling characters like "Malignant's" Gabriel (Marina Mazepa, voiced by Ray Chase) and "The Babadook's" titular entity (Tim Purcell) show that filmmakers have no shortage of imagination when it comes to creating visually impressive villains. Still, apart from the Babadook's unlikely stint as a meme-worthy LGBTQ+ icon (via The New Yorker), they still have a long way to go before the word "icon" can be used.

"M3GAN," on the other hand, was a different beast since the first trailer dropped. When the film itself turned out to be even more entertaining than the titular doll's dance moves in the promotional material, it was clear that Gen Z has received its first horror icon. Megan the killer friend-bot is sassy, smart, funny, infinitely meme-able, and ... relatable, somehow. What's more, her potential to become a genre mainstay is vast, and everyone involved knows it. Universal was already interested in a "M3GAN" sequel before the movie premiered, and after a successful $30 million debut, the age of "M3GAN" has officially just begun.

So, what does the robot girl's newfound status as a Gen Z horror icon mean, and what will follow? Let's find out.