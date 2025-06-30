12 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's Sirens

When Devon (Meghann Fahy) decides to confront her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) head on after being sent to voicemail for months, she enters the world of Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a high society woman who runs a bird sanctuary. Simone is Michaela's assistant and best friend — the two do everything together. However, since taking the job, Simone has ignored her sister and family, and Devon has had enough.

Michaela is both a stereotype and an enigma, seemingly a typical rich housewife with a special interest, but never quite what she seems. Throughout the five episodes of the miniseries, audiences are made to think plenty about her, including that she pushed someone off a cliff. Devon is convinced Michaela is running a cult and is determined to extract her sister from it.

From slightly off-putting music to the constant question of what happened to Michaela's husband Peter's (Kevin Bacon) first wife, "Sirens" is the definition of a mystery inside of a quandary. You never know where it's going, what to believe, or what secrets will appear next. And it's not unique in this or its commentary of social classes, joining a group of series that hit similar notes. From popular anthologies to book adaptations, these are the best shows like "Sirens."