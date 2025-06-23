The Only Hawkgirl Explainer You Need Before Superman

When "Superman" comes out in theaters in July, the film will introduce audiences to a number of DC characters outside of the titular Man of Steel (David Corenswet). One such hero is Hawkgirl, played in the new DC Universe by Isabela Merced. For some, it'll be their introduction to the powerful warrior, but she has a long and storied background. If you need a full primer on her before heading to the theater, make sure to check out Looper's Hawkgirl explainer video above — you never know what kind of Easter eggs will whiz past you if you go in unaware.

Hawkgirl has a very strange and convoluted history in DC Comics. Many have taken on the mantle of Hawkgirl (or Hawkwoman) over the years, but Merced will be portraying the Kendra Saunders version. Kendra's first appearance came in 1999's "JSA Secret Files and Origins" #1 from David S. Goyer, James Robinson, Scott Benefiel, and Mark Propst. In this issue, we learn that after Kendra's death, her great-aunt, Shiera Hall, inhabits her body and continues the tradition of Hawkgirl. She has wings, allowing her to fly, and she wields a formidable mace. Most importantly, she's cursed to wander the Earth to find her soulmate, and when the two meet, they're destined to die, resurrect, and start the cycle anew.

It's unclear how much of Hawkgirl's backstory will factor into "Superman," especially given how much ground the film needs to cover in order to properly launch the new DCU. James Gunn's film could even outright change aspects of her lore to simplify things for moviegoers and "Peacemaker" Season 2 audiences.