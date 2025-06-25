The Only Guy Gardner Explainer You Need Before Superman

In 2024, James Gunn's DC Universe kicked off on the small screen with "Creature Commandoes," and in 2025, the DCU's first film, "Superman," flies into theaters. While the Man of Steel is front and center as the film's lead, he's not the only superhero in "Superman." The titular hero, played by David Corenswet, is joined by several other superheroes, including Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), a Green Lantern of Earth, who you can learn about by clicking on Looper's video recap above.

While comic fans know Guy well as the "bad boy" Green Lantern, he hasn't appeared in live-action prior to "Superman," so casual fans aren't as knowledgeable about the character. Guy began his superhero career as the backup GL to Hal Jordan, but it didn't take him long to become a unique member of the Green Lantern Corps. Guy is egocentric, and he's challenging to work with, but when push comes to shove, he (almost) always does what's right ... even if he's a little cocky about it.

While Guy's abrasive personality is his most noteworthy trait, his bowl cut is probably what folks notice when they first see him. It's such a major aspect of the character that when Fillion took the role, he insisted the haircut not be changed from how it appears in the comics. And don't expect Guy to be a one-and-done character whose story begins and ends in "Superman" — his DCU arc will continue in at least one project, the television series "Lanterns," set to debut in early 2026 on HBO Max.