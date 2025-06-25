The Only Guy Gardner Explainer You Need Before Superman
In 2024, James Gunn's DC Universe kicked off on the small screen with "Creature Commandoes," and in 2025, the DCU's first film, "Superman," flies into theaters. While the Man of Steel is front and center as the film's lead, he's not the only superhero in "Superman." The titular hero, played by David Corenswet, is joined by several other superheroes, including Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), a Green Lantern of Earth, who you can learn about by clicking on Looper's video recap above.
While comic fans know Guy well as the "bad boy" Green Lantern, he hasn't appeared in live-action prior to "Superman," so casual fans aren't as knowledgeable about the character. Guy began his superhero career as the backup GL to Hal Jordan, but it didn't take him long to become a unique member of the Green Lantern Corps. Guy is egocentric, and he's challenging to work with, but when push comes to shove, he (almost) always does what's right ... even if he's a little cocky about it.
While Guy's abrasive personality is his most noteworthy trait, his bowl cut is probably what folks notice when they first see him. It's such a major aspect of the character that when Fillion took the role, he insisted the haircut not be changed from how it appears in the comics. And don't expect Guy to be a one-and-done character whose story begins and ends in "Superman" — his DCU arc will continue in at least one project, the television series "Lanterns," set to debut in early 2026 on HBO Max.
This is the first time Guy Gardner is in live-action
Guy Gardner first appeared in 1968's "Green Lantern" #59, but while he's appeared in cartoons, animated movies, and video games in the decades since then, a live-action debut has been elusive. He was to appear in a cameo in 2011's "Green Lantern," but the scene was cut. From the little information the DCU has revealed about "Superman," Guy will be a member of the Justice Gang alongside Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).
The Justice Gang is a corporate superhero team backed by the head of LordTech, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). Fillion's portrayal of Guy (which he says is based in part on Estelle Getty's character, Sophia, from "The Golden Girls") leans heavily into his somewhat abrasive personality, as he explained while appearing on the DC Studios "Showcase" podcast. "Just whatever it is, there it is, he's just gonna say it," Fillion explained. "Part of his origin was he was at one point hit by a bus and was in a coma. So I just say that's the thing that flipped the switch. That's the thing that caused a little bit of brain damage. Now he's just ... off a little bit."
Guy prefers to make constructs that are specifically useful in any given situation. That might mean his ring generates a boot to literally kick someone's butt or a cosmic motorcycle to ride through the stars. From the trailers, it appears that Guy is on Superman's side despite his corporate backing, and whatever happens in the film will likely influence "Lanterns." "Superman" soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.