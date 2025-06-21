Jackie Chan Remade One Of His Favorite Movies And It Was A Disastrous Flop

Jackie Chan doesn't need to prove his status as one of the all-time great global movie stars. He could quit making movies tomorrow (or make fifty more movies and have them all be terrible), and his icon status would nonetheless remain firmly cemented. His talent and his commitment to his craft are undeniable, especially as he spent the bulk of his career doing all of his own fight scenes and all of his own stunts. And while an "Armor of God" scene almost put an end to Jackie Chan's career, he continued to put his body and his life at risk in the decades that followed in the name of entertaining movie audiences across the globe.

Chan took some time to fully break through in the U.S., but once he did, it wasn't long before he became one of Hollywood's most popular A-listers. At the height of his clout as a movie star in the West, he helped to get Disney to spend nine figures on a remake of the 1956 sci-fi classic "Around the World in 80 Days," based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name. It was a chance for Chan to remake a movie he was a fan of, to finally fulfill his dream of working with Arnold Schwarzenegger (who has a cameo in the film), and to further demonstrate his ability to lead big-budget Hollywood blockbusters.

Well, he certainly achieved those first two goals — the third, not so much.