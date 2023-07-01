The Sopranos: Which Episodes Did Steve Buscemi Direct & Why Were They Important?

One of the most notable things about "The Sopranos" is how many characters the show introduces over the course of its six seasons. In fact, short of other HBO series like "The Wire" or "Game of Thrones," the groundbreaking crime drama may have the most recurring characters of any show the network has ever produced.

"The Sopranos" didn't really slow down with introducing new characters in its final seasons either. Case in point, Tony B. (Steve Buscemi), Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) cousin, who shows up in Season 5 of the series. However, something that some fans might not be aware of is that Buscemi also worked on the series behind the camera.

The well-known character actor directed four episodes of "The Sopranos," the most famous of which bears a striking resemblance to one of Buscemi's most famous movies. There's definitely a dash of "Fargo" at play in "Pine Barrens," an episode that follows two bumbling crooks who get increasingly out of their depth and regularly consider turning on one another in the snowy wilderness. However, something else that's notable about the episode is how funny it is, despite the dark subject matter, another commonality it shares with "Fargo."

Still, the other episodes of "The Sopranos" that Buscemi directed were not quite as silly and fun as "Pine Barrens" was. On the contrary, while each has some of the trademark wit that the series is known for, they also feature incredibly dark moments for the characters to contend with.