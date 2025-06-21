Who Janet Hamilton Really Is In School Spirits, Explained

Janet's tragic story begins with the events leading up to her death and follows her into the afterlife. In Season 2, Episode 1, we catch a glimpse of Janet's home life and learn that she once dreamed of becoming a chemical engineering scientist after high school, despite her strict parents' being against the idea. Those dreams were encouraged by two people she trusted dearly: Her grandmother Ruth (Beverley Elliott), and her chemistry teacher Mr. Martin. Her trust in Mr. Martin both in life and in her afterlife makes the truth behind her death even more tragic.

After Janet's old-fashioned and abusive reverend father Joseph (David James Lewis) discovers a University of Chicago college catalog among Janet's belongings, he tells her to focus on finding a husband and having some children before pressuring the school to fire Mr. Martin for promoting unorthodox attitudes toward women in science. Caught up in his anger at the firing, Mr. Martin planned to use the school's gas lines to fill up the lab, ending his life, but he ended up changing his mind.

Unfortunately, the gas that he freed was still hanging around in the chemistry lab when Janet showed up, leading to both of their deaths in an explosion when she struck the flint to start an experiment. Unaware of the gas and of Mr. Martin's plans, Janet spent decades believing she was the one who caused the fire, and Mr. Martin was more than happy to let her live out eternity wracked with guilt. Never has the term gaslighting been more appropriate.