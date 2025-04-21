School Spirits: Rhonda's Death Explained

In the 1960s, Rhonda was just another teen at Split River High School. She had big dreams of getting into Berkeley, and her guidance counselor, Mr. Manfredo (Ryan Dumontel), encouraged her in that pursuit. According to Rhonda, Mr. Manfredo was the nicest man she'd ever met. Her father was too busy working to see much of her, and her mother cared more about how their home looked than she cared about Rhonda. But Mr. Manfredo saw she was special and championed her. He said he wanted her to get out of high school and see the world.

However, when Rhonda got her acceptance letter to Berkeley and brought it to him to see, things changed. He shut down, and Rhonda realized things weren't quite right. They argued when Mr. Manfredo recognized that Rhonda didn't return his romantic feelings for her. Finally, Rhonda went to leave his office, and rather than let her go, Mr. Manfredo killed her by strangulation.

Mr. Manfredo was caught and died in prison for his crime, but it didn't do Rhonda any good. She's still trapped in the school all these years later, and now she feels she can't trust anyone because nobody is really who you think they are. It's a difficult outlook to have, and it's one of the reasons her ghost story has been going on for about 60 years with no hope of moving on from the high school by crossing over.