The Only Recap You Need Before Ironheart
Before "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" brings us one step closer to "Avengers: Doomsday," make sure your Disney+ subscription is active. "Ironheart" debuts on the platform on June 24, and in case you forgot about this character amidst everything else going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make sure to watch Looper's refresher video above.
Ironheart, aka Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), was first introduced in 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which established the basics of her superhero arc. She's a student at MIT and a genius to rival that of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who designs her own Iron Man-esque suit. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was well-received by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, amassing an impressive score of 84%. The sequel had to contend with the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and many critics thought it was a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Many also drew attention to Dominique Thorne's performance as Riri, with Peter Travers of ABC News writing, "When the geopolitics get too much, it's fun to have Thorne around as the life of this MCU party."
Looper's review also praised the film, calling it "something truly special." Even without Boseman, the film grossed $859 million at the box office. It's a step down from the original "Black Panther" making $1.3 billion, but it's not too shabby. And now we'll see how Ironheart fares when she doesn't have Wakandans lending assistance (that we know of).
Ironheart will bring in a touch of magic
Riri will be back in her hometown of Chicago as "Ironheart" kicks off, where she'll get wrapped up in a plot surrounding Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos). The Hood is a magic user, so the series will present a unique match-up where someone with technological prowess will have to contend with more supernatural entities. Perhaps Riri will realize there are some things in this world beyond even her understanding. The Hood is a villain in Marvel Comics, but the marketing suggests that he and Riri will be allies, at least at first. Perhaps a falling out between the two will send him down a darker path.
The cast includes Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, who may also be something of an ally to Riri based on the trailers, as well as Lyric Ross as Ironheart's friend Natalie Washington. There's also the question of who Sacha Baron Cohen will portray. He's been cast in an unknown role, although rumors suggest the comedic actor could be playing Mephisto, a powerful demon who rules over a fiery dimension not unlike Hell. Marvel fans have long wondered when he'd enter the MCU; after he failed to materialize in "WandaVision," "Ironheart" seems like as good a place as any to bring him in, especially with The Hood dabbling in the dark arts.
Will Riri's tech be a match for literal magic? You'll have to see for yourself. The first three episodes of "Ironheart" come out on Disney+ on June 24, and the remaining three episodes will reportedly follow a weekly release schedule after that.