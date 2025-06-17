The Only Recap You Need Before Ironheart

Before "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" brings us one step closer to "Avengers: Doomsday," make sure your Disney+ subscription is active. "Ironheart" debuts on the platform on June 24, and in case you forgot about this character amidst everything else going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make sure to watch Looper's refresher video above.

Ironheart, aka Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), was first introduced in 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which established the basics of her superhero arc. She's a student at MIT and a genius to rival that of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who designs her own Iron Man-esque suit. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was well-received by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, amassing an impressive score of 84%. The sequel had to contend with the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and many critics thought it was a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Many also drew attention to Dominique Thorne's performance as Riri, with Peter Travers of ABC News writing, "When the geopolitics get too much, it's fun to have Thorne around as the life of this MCU party."

Looper's review also praised the film, calling it "something truly special." Even without Boseman, the film grossed $859 million at the box office. It's a step down from the original "Black Panther" making $1.3 billion, but it's not too shabby. And now we'll see how Ironheart fares when she doesn't have Wakandans lending assistance (that we know of).