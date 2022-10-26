Rumor Report: Is Sacha Baron Cohen Joining Ironheart?

Throughout the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans got to meet a bunch of legacy characters with potentially bright futures in the franchise. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and more have all proven capable of taking the baton from their respective Avengers equivalents when the time is right. In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," another one of these successors will make their franchise debut: Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart (Dominique Thorne, who nearly played a different MCU character), who uses her technical proficiency to build armored suits, not unlike those synonymous with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

After introducing herself to MCU audiences in "Wakanda Forever," Ironheart will star in a Disney+ series all her own. Aptly titled "Ironheart," the program aims to reach the streamer sometime in 2023, courtesy of creator Chinaka Hodge. As the inevitable premiere inches closer and closer, several notable names have joined the cast list, including Anthony Ramos as Parker "The Hood" Robbins, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" alum Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross, among others. Although, if the rumor mill is to be believed, an entertainment icon may work under the Marvel Studios banner for the first time as well on the show.

Word has it that Sacha Baron Cohen will feature on "Ironheart," but how true is this claim currently floating around the internet? Here's what we know.