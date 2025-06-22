All Of The Law & Order Spin-Offs In The Franchise, Explained

Built on a wave of ripped-from-the-headlines crimes, strong and witty writing, and memorable acting, "Law & Order" has thrived for decades thanks to its audience's deep appreciation of its sometimes-heartbreaking, sometimes-silly reimagining of true criminal cases via fully fictional stories. It's such a strong brand that it long ago became a full-fledged franchise with multiple series that have proved to be extremely successful and, in some cases, massive failures.

Its legendary status hasn't ensured the longevity or even the quality of its spin-offs, as the existence of confused shows like "Law & Order: LA" attests. The franchise's wildly uneven track record when it comes to new series means that "Law & Order" has been attached to and spawned everything from a docuseries based on a brutal real-life crime to a Canada-exclusive show. It birthed a long-lived continuation that's rarely spoken of these days, as well as a spin-off with a great cast that was quickly canceled even though it can be argued that it deserved better.

All in all, without counting shows that are exclusively broadcast overseas, like "Law & Order: UK," the detective drama has spawned seven series. That's a whole lot of television to comb through, and if you're new to the world of this sprawling detective drama, you may need a little help figuring out where to start. Here, we've put together a guide to every single North American-based series that ever budded off of "Law & Order." We've listed the shows in order of debut date for convenience, so if you're yearning for more justice in your life, this is the place to start.