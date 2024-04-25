Chris Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime Will Return For Season 5 - With A Big Catch

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" seems to be on the verge of a Season 5 renewal ... but it'll make a small move in the process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that NBC, home to Dick Wolf's massively successful "Law & Order" franchise, declined to renew Christopher Meloni's series for another round. Apparently, the show is set to move to a streaming-only format on Peacock; currently, the episodes are available on NBC Universal's proprietary service the day after they air (which is on Thursday nights).

THR also notes that the show "overperforms" on Peacock, though apparently it doesn't fare as well in a traditional primetime slot — which may explain why Wolf's other shows, including the reboot of his flagship "Law & Order" and the long-running procedural "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the series where Meloni began playing Detective Elliot Stabler in the first place. The report indicates that a fifth season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" would only run for 10 episodes, marking a shorter outing for the series (though many TV shows are airing abbreviated seasons this year after the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that took place in the latter half of 2023). So, after four seasons, is it surprising that "Law & Order: Organized Crime" might move to Peacock?