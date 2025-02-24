How To Watch The National Lampoon's Vacation Movies In Order

The family vacation may seem like a relic from a bygone era from back when people felt like they could still afford to take a trip without also taking out a second mortgage. But whether you're reading this while pretending to work, or (hopefully) on a tropical beach somewhere, we can all still relate to the symbolism of the family vacation — the joys, and the chaos. Each are the hilarious hallmarks of the beloved "Vacation" movies, focusing on the misadventures of hapless The Griswold family. While the "Vacation" series has only earned $330 million worldwide (not accounting for inflation), the franchise's cultural footprint goes much deeper than its revenue, thanks to its hilarious, highly exaggerated relatability.

Like so many other '80s comedic cultural touchstones, the "Vacation" franchise began its life in the fertile imagination of John Hughes. His short story "Vacation '58" was first published in "National Lampoon" magazine in 1979. With all due respect to Hughes still, the credit for the series success' belongs to its cast of characters. The pure and perverted patriarch Clark (Chevy Chase); his long-suffering wife Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo); the decent yet disgusting Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid); and the Griswold kids, Rusty and Audrey, whose actors change with each film. It's the kid's ever-changing ages that often leave fans wondering: How do I watch the National Lampoon "Vacation" movies in order? Buckle your seat belts and pack some snacks, because we're about to take you down the holiday road (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh) of the "Vacation" series.