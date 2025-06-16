We Were Liars Review: A Slow Start And Overstuffed Plot Make It Hard To Stay Interested

There are two kinds of people who will watch "We Were Liars:" those who have read the book of the same name that the show is based on, by E. Lockhart, and therefore know what happens (or know someone who did and were willing to be spoiled) — and those that haven't. Those that have read the book will probably enjoy this series, which keeps most of its revelations until the very end. But those unfamiliar with the source material will likely get annoyed by the first couple of episodes. That's the conundrum of this show; it gets better — and makes more sense — as it goes along, but by the time everything snaps into place, it's too little, too late. On the other hand, those that have read the book may be more or less satisfied — even if they have to get through some early episodes that are purely treading water to get to the good stuff.

The plot seems fairly simple: Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), eldest granddaughter of multimillionnaire Harris Sinclair (David Morse), washes up on the beach in only her underwear with no memory of what happened, either that night or for the prior two months. But things get much more complicated when we factor in her family. Prior to her brain injury, Cadence's life seemed blessed with all the good things money and privilege can bring. She, like her cousins Mirren (Esther McGregor) and Johnny (Joseph Zada), is a blonde-haired over-achiever who spends her summers on Beechwood Island off Martha's Vineyard (which Harris owns) building sandcastles and having parties.

Into this comes Gat (Shubham Maheshwari), the nephew of Ed (Rahul Kohli), who lost his father (Ed's brother) and is dragged along to the island because Ed is dating Johnny's mother, Carrie (Mamie Gummer). Yet Gat ends up loving it as much as the others do, even though when he goes back to his mother's place for the rest of the year, it's nothing like Beechwood. He comes with Ed to the island every year thereafter and joins Cadence, Mirren, and Johnny in forming their own little pack — which, because of some white lies they told, is referred to as the "Liars" by their family.

But now Cadence can't remember what happened to her at the end of the summer of her 16th year, and she's full of foreboding and angst. Her mother, Penny (Caitlin FitzGerald), has explained that she can't tell her what happened, that she has to figure it out on her own — and Cadence doesn't understand why. It's in pursuit of that truth that Cadence decides to go back to the island — and she's dyed her hair black to prove she means business.

The trouble is that Cadence spends most of the early storyline spinning her wheels. Whole episodes go by without much forward momentum, and that kills the show early on. Without the specter of the ending hanging over "We Were Liars," there wouldn't be much reason to watch at all.