The Vampire Diaries: How Many Episodes Are There?

Over the years, The CW has historically shown a special love for creating teen dramas. Though many have fallen into small screen obscurity, others like "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" remain pop culture fixtures. "The Vampire Diaries" is one such show that performed well with CW viewers, building quite a sizable fanbase throughout its eight years on TV. Using the books of the same name by L.J. Smith as a guide, the series focuses on the mysterious town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, where danger, romance, and intrigue are in abundance.

Seeing as many viewers were incredibly dedicated to the exploits of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), "The Vampire Diaries" proved to be anything but a flash in the pan. From late 2009 to early 2017, it managed to accumulate an impressive eight seasons — a number that few teen dramas ever come close to earning. These batches of episodes together amount to an equally impressive 171 installments for the show to hang its hat on.

Suffice to say, 171 episodes is quite a lengthy binge for those seeking to dive into "The Vampire Diaries" for the first time. One might be intimidated to learn that the franchise doesn't stop there.