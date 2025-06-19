15 Best TV Shows Like The Boys

"The Boys" has changed the way audiences view superhero shows. When Hughie's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend is killed when a "supe" runs through her, he's introduced to a world he never wanted anything to do with. People like Butcher (Karl Urban) are performing vigilante justice and want to bring supes down, while the ones like Homelander (Antony Starr) are doing everything they can to maintain their place in society. It's a pot waiting to boil over.

Everything about the series, from the commercialization of supes to the way they're protected, even if they commit crimes, has been a refreshing change of pace for the genre. "The Boys" is filled with controversial moments (with few that eerily mirrored real life events) and it shows the ups and downs of being a person with powers. Becoming a member of The Seven, the world's best crime fighters, should be the dream, though it's anything but.

Though "The Boys" is a unique blend of satire and violence, there are plenty of others that capture the essence of what makes the Prime Video offering an amazing series. Some are just as gritty, some feature similar characters, and others show how "The Boys" could've gone if the creative team took a different direction. Here are the 15 best shows like "The Boys."