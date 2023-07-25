The Boys: Antony Starr Played A Murderer In Banshee Long Before He Played Homelander

Antony Starr might be one of the most recognizable faces on television at the moment. This is due to the fact that he's currently playing Homelander on "The Boys," one of the most despicable villains in television history. Whether it's letting a group of passengers die on a plane, shoving a teenage girl to her death, or literally tearing a character limb from limb, Homelander is not going to be ingratiating himself with any reasonable person.

However, long before Starr was violently murdering folks in "The Boys," he'd already made a steady habit out of it on "Banshee." The actor played Lucas Hood in the series, an ex-con who steals the identity of a dead sheriff after a chance encounter and uses his new position to gain access to resources he could never utilize as a common thief while occasionally trying his hand at a little redemption.

What fans of "The Boys" will love about the Cinemax series, which can also be streamed on Max, is that Hood is absolutely ruthless. Any time the character is pushed a step too far or backed into a corner in "Banshee," he will come out swinging, and chances are someone is about to either get horribly mutilated or viciously killed in a manner that would make Quentin Tarantino or David Cronenberg jealous as a result.