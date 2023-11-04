Invincible's Omni-Man Vs. The Boys' Homelander: Which 'Hero' Is More Evil?

There are some pretty big commonalities between Amazon Prime's two subversive superhero stories, "The Boys" and "Invincible." Both feature a plucky underdog as the main character, both characters are slowly ushered into a morally ambiguous conflict that changes the world, and both, of course, feature an extremely evil take on America's favorite hero, Superman.

However, despite both Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Homelander (Antony Starr) being morally repugnant scumbags who treat genocide and human rights abuses like they're just everyday parts of the job, which of the two characters is more evil? Well, in order to answer that, we're going to have to go into a bit of spoiler territory for where their source material eventually goes.

Like another notable Robert Kirkland character, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from "The Walking Dead," Omni-Man is eventually redeemed to a certain point despite his many unforgivable actions. Homelander, on the other hand, seems only to get worse and worse as "The Boys" ratchets toward its ending in the comics, and his TV counterpart looks to be following the same trajectory.