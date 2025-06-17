What Happened To The Cast Of Blue Mountain State?

"Blue Mountain State" co-creator Chris Romano (who also played Sammy Cacciatore and produced the series) has undergone the biggest personal transformation of any cast member since the series first aired. Now going by the name Romanski, in 2010 he told LAist that he was christened with his new name in the writer's room of another show. During his tenure as a writer and producer on "The Sarah Silverman Program," he was part of discussion as to what a restaurant on the show should be called. "I was trying to force myself into the show," he admitted. "I was like, 'why don't we call it Romanski's ... It's me. It's my nickname'" "They were like 'did you just give yourself an nickname?' 'I think I did.'"

Romanski has been busier than Chris Romano ever was, with more than 60 combined credits as an actor, writer, and director. He served in all three of those capacities on "How I Met Your Mother" in the years between the first three seasons of "Blue Mountain State" and the "Rise of Thadland" film and wrote and executive produced the 2015 TV movie "Boys in Blue."

Romanski teamed up with Silverman again in 2017 to write 10 episodes of her show "I Love You, America" and made one on-screen appearance that year as well. He wore multiple hats on the set of the Damon Wayans/Damon Wayans Jr. comedy "Poppa's House," which was canceled by CBS after just 18 episodes; Romanski is listed as a co-executive producer for three episodes of the show and a writer for two, with no overlap of duties. You may have also caught him on-screen as a wine taster in the 2023 Eric D. Cohen/Matthew Hirschorn comedy "Wine Club" or in the 2021 Yesser Lahim thriller "Landfill."