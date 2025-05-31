Blue Mountain State Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

After airing three seasons in 2010 and 2011, the Spike TV college football comedy "Blue Mountain State" is currently gearing up for a fourth installment on Amazon Prime. The Eric Falconer and Chris Romano creation starred former "American Idol" contestant Alan Ritchson as team captain and star linebacker Kevin "Thad" Castle, who teamed up with hard-partying quarterback Alex Moran (Darin Brooks) and Coach Marty Daniels (Ed Marinaro) to bring a national championship to the fictional gridiron powerhouse. Romano — who now goes by the name Romanski — also appeared in all 39 episodes as Sammy Cacciatore, Alex's high school friend who serves as the team's mascot, a mountain goat named Billy.

Blue Mountain State, the college, is loosely modeled after the University of Miami and Boise State University, the latter of which shares BMS' vivid blue and orange team colors and mountain setting. Romanski, Brooks, and Falconer are reportedly returning for the Lionsgate TV-produced fourth season, which will build on the events from the first three seasons and a 2016 crowdfunded film, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland."

Ritchson has had an ongoing relationship with Amazon Prime as the star of the streamer's hit crime/mystery drama "Reacher" since 2022 (a role he had to fight for), and his first-look deal with Amazon scored him an executive producer credit for the new season of "Blue Mountain State" along with a return to his starring role. Ritchson broke the news of "Blue Mountain State" Season 4 personally at the Daytona 500 in February. In a video posted to X by reporter Zach Maskavich of WESH in Orlando, Ritchson said, "[Playing] Thad is probably the most fun I've ever had ... We're actually setting things up with Amazon; we're gonna make a fourth season happen."