Does Paul Atreides Die In The Dune Books? Here's What Really Happens To Him

This article contains major spoilers for the entire Dune series

Paul Atreides is one of the most famous characters in all of science fiction, but a lot of people who know his name may not actually know how his story ends. Frank Herbert's "Dune" remains far more influential and well-known than the successive novels, each of which strolls into stranger thematic territory and farther away from the mainstream appeal of the initial book. Anyone who's only read the first novel or two, or who just recently got introduced to "Dune" through Denis Villeneuve's phenomenal films, likely won't know what happens to Paul later on.

At the end of "Dune: Part Two," Paul (Timothée Chalamet) achieves victory over the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), takes the throne, claims Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) as his new wife, and sends his Fremen followers into space to wage a holy war and beat the rest of the known universe into submission to his rule. It's a dire and devastating ending, as Paul ultimately becomes the very thing he fights so hard to avoid — the centerpiece of a violent crusade. But that's far from the end of his story in the books.

In Herbert's second novel, "Dune Messiah," Paul begins to severely regret his role in the war. After a series of dramatic events leaves him without his natural sight, he ultimately walks into the desert to die — a Fremen custom for the blind. And yet, it's revealed in the third book, "Children of Dune," that Paul is actually still alive a decade later.