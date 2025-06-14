Where Was Jaws Filmed? Every Location You Can Visit In Real Life

With the film celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, there's renewed interest in Steven Spielberg's seminal 1975 mega-hit "Jaws." Not that it ever fell out of the public consciousness. The impact and influence of this movie — credited as being the first and one of the best summer blockbusters ever made — is something that can be seen everywhere. "Jaws" has inspired filmmakers such as Jordan Peele, led people to careers in shark conservation, and it put Martha's Vineyard — an island just south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts — on the map.

"Jaws" is set on the fictional island of Amity, but it is the real characters and inhabitants of Martha's Vineyard — many of whom were involved in the movie — that bring it to life, making it feel like a genuine place. This means that visiting "Amity" and exploring the famous locations where the movie was filmed is easy to do, with many of the idyllic island spots remaining unchanged from when "Jaws" was filmed there.

Almost all of "Jaws" was shot on location in and around Martha's Vineyard — with a handful of exceptions that we'll get into shortly. So, if you're planning a trip to the area or you're just curious about the exact locations used in the movie, here is a list of all the places in "Jaws" that you can visit in real life.