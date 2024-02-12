The Only 2 Main Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Jaws
In 1975, "Jaws" swam its way into movie theaters and changed movies forever. Steven Spielberg's enduring thriller took a bite out of the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film at the time and being the precedent for the summer blockbuster formula that studios continue to capitalize on to this day. But few have done it better than "Jaws." From its tensely paced script to its spine-chilling musical score, the film remains the template for audience-pleasing entertainment that countless others have tried duplicating, but have yet to replicate.
Part of what aided "Jaws" in achieving its lightning-in-a-bottle success was its terrific cast. From Roy Scheider's sympathetic Chief Martin Brody to Robert Shaw's grizzled Sam Quint, each performer played a part in elevating the narrative's rich humanity. Their performances make the stakes of the perilous sea journey all the more tangible for audiences. Being a movie that's nearly 50 years old, however, many of the film's players are sadly no longer with us. While a good few supporting actors, such as Susan Backlinie and Jeffrey Kramer, are still around, many of the movie's aforementioned main stars have sadly passed away.
As of this writing, only two of the film's main actors remain with us today. Let's take a dive into these iconic talents and see what they're up to today.
Richard Dreyfuss: Matt Hooper
While Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider passed away in 1978 and 2008, respectively, one remaining member of the shark-hunting trio remains: Richard Dreyfuss. Dreyfuss is fondly remembered for his memorable performance as Matt Hooper, the obsessive marine biologist and oceanographer who tags along with Brody and Shaw on the ORCA to hunt down the marauding Great White. Hooper's intelligence and witty personality can get the better of him at times, but his passion for his work is nevertheless admirable. Outside of a brief mention in "Jaws 2," Hooper never returned for any of the "Jaws" sequels.
Dreyfuss' career continued to flourish in the late 1970s, starring in Steven Spielberg's 1977 sci-fi extravaganza, "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Dreyfuss also took home an Academy Award for his lead role in 1977's "The Goodbye Girl." He continued to star in notable movies including "Stand By Me," "Always," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Mr. Holland's Opus," the latter of which earned him another best actor Oscar nomination. The 76-year-old actor remains active in the industry to this day with numerous upcoming projects, including the World War II drama "Nate & Al" and another shark-centric thriller, "Into the Deep."
Lorraine Gary: Ellen Brody
Even if she wasn't as prominent in "Jaws" as some of her co-stars, Lorraine Gary nevertheless made a memorable impression as Ellen Brody. The wife of Chief Martin Brody, she made for a kind-hearted and supportive figure throughout the original film. Her role expanded greatly in both "Jaws 2" and "Jaws: The Revenge," the latter even seeing her deliver the final blow to the shark, killing it off for good.
"Jaws: The Revenge" would also mark Gary's end on the silver screen, with the sequel remaining her final credited role. Since then, Gary has pursued her passions in civil rights and activism work. As a member of the Human Rights Watch Women's Rights Advisory Committee and Human Rights Watch Africa Advisory Committee, Gary's showbiz knowledge has come in handy as she's been in charge of producing several educational films for these organizations. Some of these films were even narrated by "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher. Additionally, she is a board and advisory board member for Ms. Magazine, Girls Learn International, and the Children's Action Network.
In 1995, Gary and her husband Sidney Sheinberg were awarded the the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Humanitarian Award.