What The Cast Of Bones Looks Like Today

One part "Moonlighting," one part "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Bones" became a long-lived hit for Fox on the wings of the chemistry between its stars. While the stakes were always high, the cases always properly baffling, and the crimes always frightening, the will-they-or-won't-they relationship between Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) was a big part of what kept audiences coming back every year.

And indeed, viewers were eventually handsomely rewarded, as the couple kissed, dated, got together, married, and had kids. By the time the final episode rolled around, Bones and Booth are in a happy, committed relationship, and the series leaves them in a contented place. That definitely makes it a show worth watching more than once; after all the turmoil they went through, a happy ending is the least that they deserve, according to most fans.

The last episode of "Bones" aired in 2017. With nearly ten years having passed by as of this writing since the show ended, fans might be wondering what the cast is up to today — and what the show's stars look like now. Fear not, as here's a list of all of the main actors, what they've been doing since "Bones" wrapped, and what everybody looks like nearly a decade after they solved their last case at the Jeffersonian.