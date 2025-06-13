What The Cast Of Bones Looks Like Today
One part "Moonlighting," one part "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Bones" became a long-lived hit for Fox on the wings of the chemistry between its stars. While the stakes were always high, the cases always properly baffling, and the crimes always frightening, the will-they-or-won't-they relationship between Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) was a big part of what kept audiences coming back every year.
And indeed, viewers were eventually handsomely rewarded, as the couple kissed, dated, got together, married, and had kids. By the time the final episode rolled around, Bones and Booth are in a happy, committed relationship, and the series leaves them in a contented place. That definitely makes it a show worth watching more than once; after all the turmoil they went through, a happy ending is the least that they deserve, according to most fans.
The last episode of "Bones" aired in 2017. With nearly ten years having passed by as of this writing since the show ended, fans might be wondering what the cast is up to today — and what the show's stars look like now. Fear not, as here's a list of all of the main actors, what they've been doing since "Bones" wrapped, and what everybody looks like nearly a decade after they solved their last case at the Jeffersonian.
Emily Deschanel (Temperance Brennan)
Emily Deschanel has kept one foot firmly planted in Temperance Brennan's sensible shoes and another in a variety of genres. Since "Bones" wrapped up, she recurred on "Animal Kingdom" as Angela for twelve episodes in addition to appearing on "Drunk History" as various characters and in an episode of "The Rookie" as Sarah Nolan. Currently, she plays Rose in the dramatic podcast "Agent Stoker." She appeared in the independent films "Big Boys" and "Continue" and was a cast member in the Nextflix miniseries "The Devil in Ohio."
Deschanel has definitely kept in touch with her "Bones" roots — she and David Boreanaz have begun making convention appearances together to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. She also co-hosts a "Bones" rewatch podcast entitled "Boneheads" with co-star Carla Gallo. When she's not keeping abreast of her acting duties, Deschanel is heavily involved with animal rights activism; she's a vegan and volunteers for Farm Sanctuary, an animal rescue organization.
David Boreanaz (Seeley Booth)
David Boreanaz jumped right into a new series after "Bones" ended, signing on to CBS's (and eventually Paramount+'s) "SEAL Team," where he played Jason Hayes for seven seasons. Adding together his roles in "Bones," "SEAL Team," "Angel," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," that makes a 25-year television career with no breaks, though not in a consecutive single role. Following the conclusion of "SEAL Team" in 2024, Boreanaz has taken something of a career sabbatical. He has mainly stuck to making appearances at conventions along with keeping a very active presence on Instagram.
Boreanaz also donates his time to charity and a variety of good deeds and works. He has gone overseas with the USO and done at least one challenge for St. Jude's Research Hospital. But he's staying tight-lipped about his next move, telling DelcoToday, "As for my next project, I can't talk about that yet." Fans will presumably find out as soon as he makes up his mind.
Michaela Conlin (Angela Montenegro)
Michaela Conlin has bounced between the big and small screens since "Bones" wrapped, making a big impression on a variety of series. While she might be best known as the spirited Angela Montenegro, she's played everyone from sirens to saints since the show ended. After appearing as Sharon Chen in three episodes of "Here and Now," she played Sarah Nguyen, a journalist who meets a terrible fate at the hands of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), for six episodes of "Yellowstone."
Conlin went on to recur as Helena Webster in eight episodes of "For All Mankind" and Delphine in two episodes of "Dollface." On the big screen, she appeared in the films "One True Love," "Junction," and "Bad Trip." She made a guest-starring appearance on Boneheads and performs charity work for Together Housed, a group dedicated to finding housing for homeless women in Los Angeles. She has a fairly inactive social media presence but does tend to pop up on Instagram and X whenever pilot season comes around.
T.J. Thyne (Jack Hodgins)
Since "Bones" ended, T.J. Thyne has become a true character actor. Lovable Jack Hodgins may have made Angela's heart beat faster, but he's just one arrow in Thyne's proverbial acting quiver; since 2017, he's portrayed everyone from con men to hotshot executives.
Thyne popped up on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as Dr. Joshua Hensley for a single episode, recurred on "Grey's Anatomy," and has appeared on "Chicago Med," "High Potential," "The Rookie," and "American Crime Story." His most prominent recurring role has been on "NCIS," where he played obnoxious tech bro Fletcher Voss for three episodes. He also appeared in the Paramount+ miniseries about the making of "The Godfather," "The Offer," as Gordon Willis. Thyne has also stepped into the world of voice acting, taking on roles in two video games: "Lego Horizon Adventures" and "Horizon Forbidden West." All in all, he's become the kind of jack-of-all trades that Hodgins might envy.
Tamara Taylor (Camille Saroyan)
Tamara Taylor's Camille Saroyan helped Temperance in the field as she recovered bodies and performed autopsies. Taylor's career has taken off since "Bones" ended, planting her in a number of high-profile roles and turning her into a go-to presence for all kinds of science fiction and dramatic properties.
On the superhero and sci-fi side of things, she played Sibyl on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." for five episodes, was Deloris in the short-lived Netflix series "October Faction," and played Oumou in "Altered Carbon." Her roles as Sibyl and Deloris deepened her connection to the world of comic book properties, as she'd previously voiced Wonder Woman for several direct-to-DVD "Justice League" films.
On the dramatic side of the docket, she had a regular role as Angela Wheatley on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" that lasted for two seasons. She then appeared in five episodes of "Snowfall" as Cassandra Turner, along with roles in the films "A Cold Hard Truth" and "Diary of a Spy." She's definitely got a career that's on fire.
Patricia Belcher (Caroline Julian)
Caroline Julian represents the government's presence in Bones and Brennan's life. A colorful federal prosecutor for the US Attorney's office, Caroline has a sweet tooth, a tough exterior, and often comes off as a steel hand in a velvet glove when it comes to her charges. If she calls you "cher" or "cherie," you're a friend — and she is loyal to her friends.
Of all of the actors working on "Bones," journeywoman Patricia Belcher has worked on the widest variety of projects since the show ended, beginning with immediately landing a supporting part in the sitcom "Trial and Error." Though that series was short-lived, she soon moved on to "Teachers," where she played Mavis for nine episodes. She's also appeared in a number of guest-starring roles, including parts in "Mom," "The Neighborhood," "The Rookie," "Lucifer," "Code Black," "Young Sheldon," and the "Will and Grace" revival. She played Celia in "The Villains of Valley View" and recently began recurring as Mrs. Belvin in "Matlock." With big screen credits including "Father Stu" and a voice acting career that includes the part of Principal Hightower in "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," she's an actor in high demand.
Michael Grant Terry (Wendall Bray)
Michael Grant Terry has managed to combine his acting with a producing career, a somewhat advantageous choice, since he tends to appear in the projects he produces. Terry has mainly concentrated on lending a hand to podcasts like "SmartLess," which features Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and "How to Destroy Everything," where he voices Gary. His Hazy Mills production company also produced the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Screen Actors' Guild Awards.
Terry's acting career has continued apace since "Bones" concluded, though he hasn't landed a long-term regular recurring role since the Fox series wrapped. He played Jordan in "Roswell, New Mexico" and showed up in "Station 19" and "Keith Vs." He also appeared in the TV movie "Mistletoe in Montana." His producing duties might be keeping him busy, but he continues to lend his talents to a variety of projects like his podcast.
John Francis Daley (Lance Sweets)
To the "Bones" audience, John Francis Daley will always be the much-loved Dr. Lance Sweets, and fans of the show never really got over his dramatic, traumatic death — even though it happened in one of the show's best episodes. In Hollywood, Daley is known as a major player, having become a behind-the-scenes force where he's managed to achieve mainstream success with high-profile projects. Daley had a hand in producing "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and helped put together Peacock's "Hysteria!" He's also developed a positive reputation as a writer, with credits that include "Horrible Bosses" and its sequel, "Vacation," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Vacation Friends" and its sequel, and "Dungeons & Dragons."
As a result, Daley's acting career has gone quiet since "Bones" concluded. He has appeared in several projects, but they're usually things he's produced or co-produced. He was Ernest in "Dudebro Party Massacre II," appeared in an episode each of "Drunk History" and "Fresh Off the Boat," cameoed in "Vacation," provided additional voices for "Dungeons and Dragons," and was Carter in "Game Night." He also voices multiple characters in "Bottom's Butte." Perhaps sometime in the future he'll return to acting, but for now his writing and producing career seems to be the center of his professional universe.
Eric Millegan (Zack Addy)
Baby-faced Eric Millegan cut quite an awkward-yet-likable figure as Zack Addy in "Bones." Though Zack is quite young, he's also very brilliant, and his awkward demeanor and incredible mind combine to leave an impression on audiences as Zack grows into his role as Temperance's right-hand man. Though he is accused of being a murderer, he ultimately manages to be exonerated and ends up going into a brilliant new career with Temperance's assistance. Much like Zack, Millegan has slipped into silence since "Bones" came to a halt; he hasn't appeared in another television or film production since then. Instead of acting, he became a mental health advocate after telling the world about his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2010 and now speaks about mental health advocacy.
Millegan maintains a lively presence on Instagram and has returned to regional theater. In 2025, he's directing a summer stock production of "Guys and Dolls" in Anacortes, Washington. Millegan has strong theatrical roots; before he was in "Bones," he worked in both regional and Broadway productions, appearing in "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Hair," the workshopped version of "Spring Awakening," and "Harold and Maude."
John Boyd (James Aubrey)
FBI Special Agent James Aubrey was placed in an uncomfortable position from the start, as he was brought onto the show as a replacement for the incredibly popular Lance Sweets after the character's murder. But fans embraced the more serious Aubrey, who managed to grow a fanbase all his own in time. John Boyd, much like David Boreanaz, nearly immediately jumped into a new and successful drama when "Bones" wrapped. He's been playing Stuart Scola in "FBI" since the franchise debuted in 2019, a run that has included appearances on the recently canceled "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International." Before he landed the role of Stuart, Boyd showed up in the action film "Peppermint" and the family drama "Wonderstruck," and he played Lamont in Ben Affleck's "Argo."
John is the son of character actor Guy Boyd, with whom he worked on "Bones," when the elder Boyd played Aubrey's estranged father. In addition to his work on "FBI," Boyd keeps fans abreast of events in his life — including his burgeoning musical career — via his Instagram.
Eugene Byrd (Clark Edison)
Eugene Byrd's career has taken off since he spent his time wearing Clark Edison's well-tailored lab coat. He's developed a rock-solid career as a voiceover artist while managing to maintain his character acting gigs, creating a balanced resume that's incredibly impressive. On the live-action front, Byrd has worked on "Kings" and "A Million Little Pieces." He appeared as CJ Cooke in "Reasonable Doubt" and as Sam in "The Secrets of Sulphur Springs." He recurred as Dr. Daemon Spears in five episodes of "All American" and has held guest-starring roles in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," "Grey's Anatomy," "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Bookie," and "Baby Shark's Big Show!"
As a video game voiceover artist, Byrd is perhaps best known as Eli in the "Saint's Row" series of games, but he's also provided voices for "Avowed" and "Gears 5." The world of animation, however, is where Byrd truly shines. He played Zander in "LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures," was Principal O'Connor in "The Ghost and Molly McGee," voiced Jeff Morales in "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," and brought Lonnie Lincoln to life in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." Byrd is also a shutterbug who frequently posts photos he's taken to his Instagram.
Carla Gallo (Daisy Wick)
Carla Gallo's time as the quirky and beloved Daisy Wick cemented her reputation as a character actor with the chops to bring drama and humor to the plate. Her career received a major boost during the tail end of her time on "Bones" when she played Paula in the "Neighbors" series of films. Interestingly, she's only recently begun to return to the comedy world, having spent a lot of her post-"Bones" career working in dramas. After "Bones" ended, Gallo appeared in independent features such as "A Stupid and Futile Gesture" and "Four Good Days." On the television front, she appeared in "Sneaky Pete," "Future Man," and "9-1-1: Lone Star" in a guest-starring capacity.
Gallo also appeared three times in "Mayans M.C." as Melissa Lydecker, an ATF agent, before joining the cast of Apple TV+'s "Platonic" as Kate. The comedy — about Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen), two old friends who were thick as thieves as children and reconnect in spite of an enormous fight that wrenched them apart — saw Season 1 wrap in 2024 and will return with a second season in August 2025, continuing Gallo's comic legacy.
Pej Vahdat (Arastoo Vaziri)
Pej Vahdat has become a reliable character actor who's managed to snag a number of recurring roles since his "Bones" days came to an end. Once his days as Arastoo Vaziri were over, Vahdat appeared in a variety of shows as a guest star, including "The Good Doctor," "Counterpart," and "Elementary." He had a recurring part as Sam Armand in "Arrow" and was in five episodes of "The Village," where he played Hamid. He recurred on "Empire" from Season 4 to Season 6 as Kelly Patel and was Dex Dexter on The CW's "Dynasty" reboot.
More recently, he's taken on the role of the younger version of Faraz Hamzad in "The Old Man" and has recurred as Leo in "Tracker." He's part of Season 2 of "Poker Face" and continues to add to his voice acting resume as well, with roles in "American Dad!" and "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" on his resume.