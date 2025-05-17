The Real Reason CBS Canceled FBI: International And Most Wanted

There's only a finite amount of space on CBS' schedule, and even generally successful examples like the "FBI" shows, "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "The Equalizer" have been chopped. With only 21 hours a week to program and hourlong primetime shows taking up most of the time, there's little wiggle room. Therefore, CBS has to be quite picky, and unless a series is a total blockbuster and inexpensive to boot, it probably won't be picked up.

Cost is the reason why the phrases "deep cuts" and "belt tightening" have become common around Hollywood lately; even NBC's storied One Chicago franchise has been forced to cut actors' episode numbers and trim casts to get renewed. When it comes to the two "FBI" spin-offs, the casts' minimum guarantees were already reduced for the 2024-2025 season, but further budgetary constraints couldn't save either show. It also likely didn't help that "International" in particular went through some cast-related upheaval, with lead Luke Kleintank leaving the program during Season 3 and being replaced by Jesse Lee Soffer.

Another reason why the two "FBI" series probably weren't picked up? CBS has already greenlit the original "FBI" for several more seasons. The network also has "FBI: CIA" waiting in the wings. CBS likely looked at the amount of space it had left to program and decided that a quartet of "FBI" shows possibly on the schedule was way too many. Between "FBI," "Blue Bloods," "Yellowstone," "NCIS" and now "Fire Country," the network has a whole bunch of franchises to work with, so something had to give.