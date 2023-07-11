The Ending Of Platonic Explained

When "Platonic" begins, we meet Sylvia as she learns that her old friend Will has recently gotten divorced from the uptight, pretentious Audrey. This touches a particular nerve, because Sylvia never liked Audrey, and her friendship with Will fell apart after she'd told him exactly how she felt. Now that Will's marriage is over, Sylvia longs to reconnect, as she's never gotten over the loss of that platonic friendship.

The problem is that their lives are in very different places now: Sylvia is a stay-at-home mother of three, married to successful lawyer Charlie (Luke Macfarlane), while Will is a fun-loving bachelor and co-owner of a hip, local bar called the Lucky Penny. While Will loves to go out drinking, partying, and carousing, Sylvia lives a more ordinary suburban life. But once they reconnect, Sylvia begins to let loose a little, joining Will at his late night jaunts while realizing that she might not be as happy with her life as she thinks.

While Charlie is at first supportive, he quickly becomes resentful of all the time Sylvia's spending away from the family. Encouraging her to get back into the workforce, he grows more concerned when he believes that Sylvia might be fooling around with Will behind his back, even as they search for a new, bigger, family home. Heading into the finale, Will faces new problems with his bar's co-owners — one of which is his ex-wife's stepbrother — while Sylvia's search for meaning has hit a crossroads.