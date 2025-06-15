What Happened To Jeremy Renner? His 2023 Snowplow Accident, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner was nearly killed in an accident involving a snow plow, and it took him out of commission for a long time. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby regional trauma center and underwent surgery before being placed in intensive care in critical but stable condition. News of the accident spread quickly due to Renner's celebrity status, and details soon emerged of precisely what happened. Renner's injuries were extensive and required a great deal of rehabilitation, which helped him walk again.

Renner remained in the hospital for more than two weeks, and it wasn't clear upon his release if he'd ever perform — or for that matter, walk — without assistance. Three months after the incident, Renner was able to walk with a cane, but it took considerable time before the actor could return to his previous level of activity. When you consider the fact that Renner was 52 at the time of the accident, it's amazing he survived at all. Thankfully, his health was already excellent due to his years of playing a superhero.

Doctors partly attributed his survival and recovery to the excellent mental and physical shape he was in at the time of the accident. It happened on his property outside of Reno, Nevada, while he was operating a seven-ton PistonBully snow plow. He was injured while protecting his nephew, Alexander Fries, from the plow. Here's what happened on that fateful January day when Renner was nearly killed by his own equipment.