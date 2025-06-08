Does Kate Lockwood Die In Netflix's You Season 5?

Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Richie) is Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) obsession in Season 4 of "You" — the messed-up but compelling series from Netflix — and she hearts him right back. In fact, the pair gets married and moves to New York City by the end of the season so Kate can take over her father's company (after Joe kills him). But the path of true love never did run smoothly, and even though the two are still married in Season 5, Kate wants him dead after he kills her uncle at her bidding. Somehow that act makes her snap out of it; she now realizes that Joe is no prince.

No longer under Joe's spell anymore, she, along with Season 4 character Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Season 3 love interest Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), has him in the glass cage in the basement of his bookstore, Mooney's. Kate is about to shoot Joe, until he turns the tables on them. Joe not only manages to escape, he also gets the gun away from Kate and shoots her in the abdomen. Then Maddie Lockwood (Anna Camp) comes along and sets the whole bookstore on fire, making matters much worse.

But while things look dire, somehow Kate makes it out alive — no thanks to Joe or his new love, Bronte (Madeline Brewer). And even though Kate and Joe made an earlier pact to make each other better, that went up in smoke too, so Kate doesn't mourn Joe's eventual incarceration. Instead, she celebrates walking through the fire to reclaim her life.