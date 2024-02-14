Badlands: Details About The Newest Predator Film

Another Yautja is landing amid its unwary prey. "Badlands," 20th Century Studios' newest film in the "Predator" series, has a ton of expectations stacked on its back seeing as it follows 2022's "Prey." The critical darling was a breath of fresh air in a franchise saddled with mediocre and subpar installments — and liable to end up near the top whenever the "Predator" movies are ranked from worst to best.

Interestingly, "Badlands" won't be a follow-up to that film. Instead, it will take the franchise's historical approach, moving the setting to a completely different time and presumably, place. Despite this, there are certain spiritual similarities between the two. While "Prey" is the chronologically earliest movie in the series, "Badlands" will take things to the future. And like "Prey," it's set to feature a female protagonist.

The work on "Badlands" is already fairly far along the road, and production is planned to start this summer. So let's take a closer look at the next "Predator" movie and what it means for the future of the "Prey" leg of the franchise.