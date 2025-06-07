Where Was Outer Range Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

To create the Abbott family abode, the "Outer Range" production team constructed the ranch in its entirety on the Buena Vista Ranch, a sprawling luxury ranch that stretches across three counties at the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Interstate 25, not far from Albuquerque. The site is not far from the studios where the show's interior scenes were created across six soundstages. Speaking to Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA), "Outer Range" set decorator Marcia Calosio raved, "Our extraordinary construction team built an entire ranch from scratch in northern New Mexico on private property." And it wasn't just scaffolding. According to Calosio, the team built a full-scale, two-story farmhouse complete with insulation. In addition to the farmhouse, they built the Abbott's large barn right down to its stalls and all of the other structures on the ranch property, including "miles of fencing" and Royal Abbott's workshop and tack room.

Expressing her gratitude to local ranchers for their influence on the production in an interview with Den of Geek, "Outer Range" location manager Cyndy McCrossen emphasized the production team's efforts to protect the land from the filming process as much as possible. As the ranch was built on a pristine plot of Buena Vista Ranch without so much as an outbuilding before the show came, the location team recreated a precise studio replica of the farmhouse's first floor to reduce their impact on the grasslands and navigate less-than-ideal weather during the shoot. "They, of course, have access roads that they use so that they can move cattle and repair fences and whatnot, and the show had some leeway so we could create a drive up to the house, but we very much tried to stay to existing roads on the ranch," McCrossen said. "It's important not to leave a mark if you can help it."