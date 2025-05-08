Where Was Twin Peaks Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

When "Twin Peaks" premiered on primetime TV in 1990, co-creator David Lynch was best known for avant-garde films like "Eraserhead," "The Elephant Man," and "Blue Velvet." But as soon as Laura Palmer's body was found wrapped in plastic next to a log on a small-town beach, the series became his most talked-about work. The quirky program changed the landscape of what people expected from TV shows, elevating the small screen and paving the way for "The X-Files" and "Lost," other series that helped set television on a new course.

Set in the fictitious Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks, the campy, melodramatic murder mystery immediately roped in viewers, making a star out of lead actor Kyle MacLachlan as FBI special agent Dale Cooper and splashing the iconic image of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) as homecoming queen everywhere.

Part of the charm of the show (and its enduring legacy) is that the memorable locations — from the diner where Special Agent Cooper had the best cup of coffee of his life and marveled at all the trees to scenes from the Great Northern Hotel and the Roadhouse — were real. In fact, many "Twin Peaks" sites were located in and around Snoqualmie, Washington, not far from Seattle.

While the original "Twin Peaks" lasted only two seasons (followed by the 1992 feature film "Fire Walk With Me" and a resurrected third season in 2017), and the visionary Lynch died in 2025, the legacy of the series — and some of its real-life locations — live on.