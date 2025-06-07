The 13 Best Actresses Of All Time, Ranked

Many of the artists on this list have been performing for decades or established legendary careers in cinema's earliest days. However, it's also important to sing the praises of women who are modern-day icons, proving that the 21st century still can yield unforgettable performances. There are plenty of ladies who could showcase this reality (including Margot Robbie and Ayo Edebiri), but an especially compelling, extraordinary actress is Kani Kusruti. Her career in India's Malayalam film industry began in 2003. From there, titles like 2010's "Cocktail" garnered her an immensely positive reception. However, it was in 2024 that Kusruti received a new level of global fame with "Girls Will Be Girls" and "All We Imagine as Light." Across these two films alone, Kusruti is unrecognizable, her range staggering.

In "Girls Will Be Girls," her work as Mother Anila suggests quiet yearning to be a part of her daughter's life. Meanwhile, "All We Imagine as Light's" Nurse Prabha is a much more buttoned-up human being with no time for youthful digressions. These radically different roles are handled with equal levels of finesse by Kusruti. Under director Payal Kapadia's subdued direction in "All We Imagine as Light," Kusruti especially excels showcasing Prabha's nuanced interior with just the slightest movement of her body. Both of these roles were remarkable achievements following up on an already tremendous body of work. If you want proof of how modern-day leading ladies are continuing to deliver legendary work, look no further than Kani Kusruti's artistic efforts.