The White Collar Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
USA's "Blue Sky" era continues to shape popular culture in fresh and thrilling new ways. While NBC's attempt at capitalizing on the Netflix-based popularity of "Suits" with "Suits: LA" has crashed and burned in one season, "Royal Pains" and "White Collar" are both ready to see brand-new reboots from their stars and creators. "White Collar" in particular has an action plan and has begun to reach out and look for buyers.
Fans have been left waiting for news on the "White Collar" reboot ever since creator Jeff Eastin announced during Variety's TV Fest in 2024 that he'd written more than a pilot episode and was interested in continuing his dramedy's legacy with a new season. But in the year that's passed since that announcement, there's been only a little bit of movement on the development front. Here's everything that we know so far about Eastin's reboot of "White Collar," and when fans can hope to see it.
When does the White Collar reboot premiere?
That depends on the show being picked up. As of this writing, the "White Collar" reboot has been shopped to buyers over the winter of 2025, hoping to land a slot for the 2025-2026 fall season. But no announcement regarding its status has been released since February 2025. While the series was reportedly offered up to Hulu, which carries all of USA Network's original series for streaming, they said no to the notion of developing a reboot. So now everything depends upon some streamer taking heart and saying yes to the show's latest incarnation.
A solid possibility for the next phase of the life cycle of "White Collar" is Netflix, which also hosts the series. But with the streamer loaded up with plenty of other options for original series, this might not be a proper fit. Thus, the reboot's fate remains up in the air, with no takers as of this writing.
What are the plot details of the White Collar reboot?
No exact details have been released regarding the plot of the "White Collar" reboot, but actors connected to the project have confirmed that it's a solid, respectful continuation of the show. The show will pick up eight years after the last episode of the show aired in 2017. The final episode saw Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) fake his death and run off to Paris, something only his close friend and partner Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) knew about. "If you get to the finale, with Neal walking in Paris, that was always the setup," confirmed Jeff Eastin at Variety's TV Fest. The series — entitled "White Collar Renaissance" — will apparently pick up from there, with conman Neal stepping back into the spotlight and FBI agent Peter rejoining his friend. The pilot script is also titled "The Masquerade."
The show's stars confirm that the episode is touching, in line with what the audience would love, and a solid tribute to Mozzie's actor, Willie Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2021. "Jeff Eastin wrote a really incredible script that is really keeping the show in line with the folks that have been responding to it all this time. It's really true to all the characters and really pays tribute and homage to Willie Garson in a way that I was really happy with," Matt Bomer told Deadline. Confirmed Tiffany Thiessen, who played Peter's wife Elizabeth, to Variety, "I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot."
Who is in the cast of the White Collar reboot?
Matt Bomer, Tiffany Thiessen, and Tim DeKay all declared during Variety's TV Fest that they would return to their roles for the "White Collar" reboot with no hesitation. Since Bomer is a frequent "American Horror Stories" ensemble player and also has a regular role on Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern," snagging him back is quite a feat. Subsequent comments from Thiessen and Bomer confirmed that Jeff Eastin's pilot script made it into their hands, and they approved of the action held within it. With the actors behind Peter, Elizabeth, and Neal lined up, the show would only be missing two members of its tightly-knit main cast – Marsha Thomason as FBI Special Agent Diana Berrigan and Sharif Atkins as as FBI Special Agent Clinton Jones. Neither Atkins nor Thomason have confirmed their involvement with the series.
Naturally, as announced above, Willie Garson's Mozzie would clearly not be involved in the reboot due to Garson's death, forcing the show to deal with his absence. Since the actors approve of what Eastin did with the script, presumably Mozzie receives a proper send-off.
Who is the director of The White Collar Reboot?
Series creator Jeff Eastin has confirmed that he wrote the pilot episode for the "White Collar" reboot, and he will also presumably direct the outing once it's picked up. Once the show is picked up, more scripts are written, and the episode total is set, presumably other directors and writers will join the show's staff.
Typically, shows that are given limited runs last for roughly 10 episodes. That means that if the "White Collar" reboot is given a series order, it will need nine more scripts and up to nine more directors. There's no word as to who will pick up the slack and add further color to Peter and Neal's world, but one can presumably expect that writers and directors new and old will join the production as soon as they're given a green light. But the show will have to sell itself to the right outlet before it makes any more leaps.
Where to watch White Collar?
If you haven't caught up on Neal and Peter's mischief and would love to know how things started for them, all six seasons of "White Collar" are streaming on both Netflix and Hulu. A basic Hulu bundle costs $10.99 a month, while a basic Netflix subscription will run you $7.99 a month.
If you'd rather sample the show on an episode-by-episode basis, missed out on some outings during its long run and don't want to commit to a long-term streaming service, or would rather own copies of the show you can pull out at any time regardless of licensing rights, you can buy individual episodes of "White Collar" and shows like it at digital retailers like Apple TV+, Fandango and Prime Video for $1.99 a pop. Even though there's no telling when the show's reboot will hit the airwaves, you'll have plenty of time to get caught up in Peter and Neal's cons — and get yourself excited over what new wildness they might stir up in the future.