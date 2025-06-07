The White Collar Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

No exact details have been released regarding the plot of the "White Collar" reboot, but actors connected to the project have confirmed that it's a solid, respectful continuation of the show. The show will pick up eight years after the last episode of the show aired in 2017. The final episode saw Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) fake his death and run off to Paris, something only his close friend and partner Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) knew about. "If you get to the finale, with Neal walking in Paris, that was always the setup," confirmed Jeff Eastin at Variety's TV Fest. The series — entitled "White Collar Renaissance" — will apparently pick up from there, with conman Neal stepping back into the spotlight and FBI agent Peter rejoining his friend. The pilot script is also titled "The Masquerade."

The show's stars confirm that the episode is touching, in line with what the audience would love, and a solid tribute to Mozzie's actor, Willie Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2021. "Jeff Eastin wrote a really incredible script that is really keeping the show in line with the folks that have been responding to it all this time. It's really true to all the characters and really pays tribute and homage to Willie Garson in a way that I was really happy with," Matt Bomer told Deadline. Confirmed Tiffany Thiessen, who played Peter's wife Elizabeth, to Variety, "I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot."