Kaitlin Olson Credits Authenticity As The Secret To It's Always Sunny's Longevity - Exclusive

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" started in 2005, following Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney), and Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson) as the proprietors of Philadelphia's Paddy's Pub (along with Frank Reynolds, played by Danny DeVito). "The Gang," as the friends call themselves, are notoriously amoral schemers, with the long-running series following the group's misadventures.

Kaitlin Olson excels as the approval-starved "Sweet Dee," providing some of the series' funniest moments. In a new exclusive interview with Looper, the Emmy-nominated actress reveals her take on the secret of the series' long-running sitcom success: its authenticity. With the series' creators also being its writers and stars, everyone involved has the freedom and motivation to try to make each other laugh to really get the performances, jokes, and scenes to click. It's precisely that authenticity, she argues, that has appealed to so many fans for so long.

Olson notes how "It's Always Sunny" didn't originally seem to have the makings of such a monumentally long-running series. It started as "an underdog story." Olson auditioned for the role of Dee, but the series otherwise had its foundations in "a group of friends who got together and wrote this thing and then shot it themselves because you can't explain tone to a studio," Olson says.