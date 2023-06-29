The Other Two: Max's Hollywood Satire Ends Amidst Claims Of 'Toxic' BTS Behavior

The Dubek family's industry takeover is officially dead; "The Other Two" has officially been canceled at HBO Max. The June 29 episode, which fans originally thought was the Season 3 finale, will now serve as the series finale.

News broke on June 28 via The Hollywood Reporter, the day before the series finale aired, that "The Other Two" was coming to a sudden and unexpected end with its third season. Showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider said in a statement, ""It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories. And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what's the point?"

That's not all there is to say about Kelly and Schneider, though, as news of "The Other Two" ending much sooner than fans could have expected also revealed that there were on-set problems requiring intervention from human resources, which came out in the same THR report. Though the report does say that insiders said the cancellation and HR problems were unrelated, the allegations about Kelly and Schneider's behavior is... definitely troubling.