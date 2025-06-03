The Real Reason Queen Latifah's The Equalizer Was Canceled At CBS

The second reboot of the (shockingly difficult-to-watch) mid-80s CBS series "The Equalizer" after the Denzel Washington film franchise, the Queen Latifah-led crime drama is a fun and satisfying one-hour episodic series about a team of vigilantes led by a former CIA operative. Working together, they right wrongs and dole out justice for those whom the system has failed, taking aim at the powerful and privileged alike to even the score.

But after five seasons and a brief period in production limbo, the series was not picked up for a sixth season. Although no official reason for the cancellation was given by the network, the show's falling ratings likely played a role in its non-renewal.

The series was one of several scripted CBS shows to come to an end this year, along with "FBI: Most Wanted," "Blue Bloods," and the short-lived sitcom "Poppa's House." According to Deadline, the cancellation followed a budget cut for "The Equalizer" that allegedly included a pay reduction for Queen Latifah, suggesting that finances also factored into the network's decision.