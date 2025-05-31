Rogue And Magneto's Relationship In Marvel's X-Men Comics, Explained

With decades of stories featuring heroes, villains, love triangles, clones, alternate realities, surprise weddings, and characters coming back from the dead, it's not shocking that the X-Men comic books have been called a superhero soap opera. Marvel's merry mutants may be as well known for their complicated interpersonal relationships (Cyclops married who? And Wolverine has how many kids?) as they are for protecting a world that hates and fears them.

But one surprising relationship in the X-Men comics tops all of the above — namely, the romance between Magneto (aka Max Eisenhardt/Erik Lehnsherr) and Rogue (aka Anna Marie LeBeau). Debuting in 1963's "X-Men" (vol. 1) #1, Magneto is a deadly Omega-level mutant with magnetic powers who has been, at different times, the mutant team's greatest enemy and their most infamous member. Rogue, on the other hand, first appeared in 1981's "Avengers Annual" #10 and possesses the mutant power to absorb a person's memories and abilities with just a touch.

Magneto and Rogue may seem like an unusual match — for example, Magneto's history as a Holocaust survivor and Marvel Comics' sliding timescale make him several decades older than Rogue at the minimum. But they are also two of the world's most powerful X-Men and have similar pasts as former villains who sought redemption and became heroes. But what brought them together? How did they find love? And are they still a couple? Here's the comic book relationship of Rogue and Magneto, explained.