Is X-Men's Magneto Omega-Level?

There are at least sixteen Omega-level mutants in the X-Men comics. Thanks to the constant evolution of comic book characters and the necessity that writers and artists maintain audience interest in their work, it's actually pretty difficult to pin down a definite number of Omega-level mutants (some lists have reached totals as high as 40-plus) because of plot and character development.

For example, Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, wouldn't be the first mutant that comes to mind for most when considering who might be an Omega-level mutant. Writer Mike Carey specified, however, that his powers had yet to reach their full potential, and that Bobby is actually capable of negative temperature manipulation to a point where he could conceivably alter the ecosystem of the entire planet. While he hasn't followed through with that particular scenario, Bobby has achieved many other massive feats and is officially considered an Omega-level mutant.

Not only can some mutants gain an Omega-level classification thanks to story-based power bumps, but it is also possible for a mutant who has never been surpassed by another mutant in their own specific ability classification to be withheld Omega-level status due to the abilities of a non-mutant hero or villain. Forge is the greatest mutant inventor on the planet, for example, but there are non-mutant humans — like Reed Richards or Moon Girl — who have surpassed him in mechanical thinking and engineering. How anyone actually measures something like that, though, remains a question for another article.