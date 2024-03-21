X-Men '97's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Huge Win For Marvel (But Not The MCU)

With plenty of fan anticipation and overwhelmingly positive first reactions behind it, the animated series "X-Men '97" has arrived on the Disney+ streaming service. The program carries on the legacy of the beloved "X-Men: The Animated Series," which ran from 1992 to 1997, bringing with it plenty of action, drama, familiar faces, and, naturally, several new characters. According to those on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, all of these elements and more come together to create something truly special. "X-Men '97" boasts quite astonishing critic and audience scores right out of the gate.

At the time of publication, "X-Men '97" is at a 100% Certified Fresh critic score with 31 reviews and a 94% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is incredibly impressive for any project and a huge boost for the overall Marvel brand, but, unfortunately, it doesn't mean much specifically for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "X-Men '97" isn't considered a part of the MCU, so it can't be considered responsible for rectifying the franchise's abysmal 2023, which saw such efforts as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Secret Invasion" flounder with critics on the site.

In addition to "X-Men '97" helping out Marvel's standing with critics, it also made adaptation history on Rotten Tomatoes.