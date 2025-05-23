Every Major Death In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

Looper's review of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" was pretty mixed, but thanks to some stellar stunts, the film manages to offer a thrilling conclusion to its story for longtime fans. It hasn't been confirmed whether there will be more "Mission: Impossible" movies, but this one certainly feels like a finale. Not only is the word "final" in the title, it's the biggest, most important mission in Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise) career to date as he attempts to stop a rogue AI called the Entity from launching the world's nuclear missiles in order to eradicate humanity. The fate of the world is on the line, and, sadly, not everyone gets to see how it all plays out.

Death is nothing new for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. In the last film — "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" — Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) doesn't make it out alive. In the film, she sacrifices herself to save Grace (Hayley Atwell), though the real-life reason Ferguson has given was that she felt the character's arc was over and she didn't want to be part of another lengthy production cycle when she could be working on other projects.

There are several major "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" deaths in addition to those of anonymous henchmen. In one of them, General Sidney, played by franchise newcomer Nick Offerman, takes a bullet from a rogue agent working for the Entity, showing how the AI's doomsday cult has infiltrated the highest levels of government. But there are two other significant deaths that are worth diving into.