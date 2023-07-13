Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Who Is Gabriel & What Does He Really Want?

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

The true villain of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" may be the Entity, but because it's an AI confined to cyberspace, it's not the main force in the story. That role is filled by Gabriel (Esai Morales), the envoy of the Entity who enacts its will on the physical plane. Cold, calculated, and zealous in his loyalty to the AI, Gabriel is a frightening antagonist who always seems to be one step ahead. And as is revealed over the course of "Dead Reckoning Part One," he also has a long and bloody history with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

Through vague flashbacks, we see their story play out. Before Ethan ever joined the IMF, he was in love with a woman named Marie, but that happiness was shattered when Gabriel murdered her. After he escaped, Ethan was framed for the crime. However, before being committed to a lifetime in prison, he was given the choice of joining the IMF, and he chose to accept.

When Gabriel pops back up in "Dead Reckoning," Ethan is understandably shocked. He tells the group that he believed his nemesis to have died years before. Whether or not this was the result of an IMF mission targeting Gabriel or something unrelated is never explained. But what we do know is that Gabriel has been in hiding for decades, only now emerging to serve the Entity and usher in a new world order.