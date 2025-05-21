We Rewatched The Final Destination Movies And They're Completely Different Now

Some believe angel numbers can be signs from a divine power. The jury's out on whether that's the case in the real world, but in the "Final Destination" universe, it'd be wise to pay attention to all of the recurring numbers that crop up. The most significant is "180," starting with Alex's alarm clock reading "1:80." The flight he and his classmates are about to get on is Volée Airlines Flight 180, and the remaining characters are later seen at Le Cafe Miro 81 when the neon sign falls down on Carter Horton (Kerr Smith) — when it's broken and upside-down, the "18" get matched up with the "O," spelling out "180."

A combination of one, eight, and zero pops up several times throughout the franchise, like in "Final Destination 2" when Kat Jennings (Keegan Connor Tracy) gets into a car crash at the 180 Mile Marker. It seems as though "180" is a sign that Death is on the way. It also feels like a subtle nod to how many deaths throughout the franchise are surprises, doing a complete 180 of the audience's expectations. For example, "Final Destination 5" has a scene where Olivia (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets LASIK eye surgery that begins burning her eye. You think that's how she's going to die, but she ends up tripping out of a window, pulling a 180 on how we thought that was going to play out.

The number 23 also comes up regularly, like Clear Rivers (Ali Larter) sitting in Row 23 in the first film, and "Final Destination 2" has its big pile-up scene involving the logging truck occurring on Route 23. There's also a road sign in the second film that states the next service station is in 23 miles. The reasoning behind the use of 23 remains unknown, but it definitely builds tension whenever you spot it on screen.