Hulk Vs Juggernaut: Who Is Stronger?

If there's one thing that's true of superhero fans, it's that they love discussing which character would beat another in a fight. Conversations about whether Thanos could destroy the Hulk or if Spider-Man can take down Iron Man have been around for as long as the characters have existed, with fans debating which of comics' heavy hitters are the strongest. In the Marvel Universe, of course, it's tough to get any bigger than the Incredible Hulk; after all, he's a literal rage monster with a nasty disposition that feeds his limitless strength.

Still, there's another being of immense strength on Marvel's roster who can and has fought the Hulk to a standstill a few times over the years: Juggernaut. Like the Hulk, the longtime X-Men villain (and sometimes ally) is a massive beast of a man capable of destroying whatever gets in his way, whether it's a building, cars, people, or most superheroes. He also has the added benefit of being magically strengthened and the ability that, once he gets moving, he cannot be stopped, making him a literal unstoppable force — hence his name.

Juggernaut can take devastating hits without flinching or, in some cases, even noticing. The Hulk is similarly powerful, but when you get right down to it, one has to possess more strength than the other, so who's stronger, Juggernaut or Hulk? It's a basic question with a complex answer, but to put it simply, the Hulk is the stronger of the two. But though this has been demonstrated repeatedly in the comics, the debate rages on any time a fan wearing a Juggernaut T-shirt starts talking comics with someone who prefers Hulk merch.